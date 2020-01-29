Menu
Australian singer Karen Knowles will be appearing at the Ipswich Civic Centre on Saturday, February 8.
Young Talent Time star to delight Ipswich fans

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
29th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
MANY music fans would recognise the name Karen Knowles from her days on the once-popular television show Young Talent Time in the mid to late 70s.

After becoming a household name, Karen paved her own career with numerous album releases and performances across the country.

Karen was the highest-selling female recording artist in Australia in 1982-83.

This month the seasoned performer will be visiting Ipswich for the first time to play at the Civic Centre on Saturday, February 8.

The gold and platinum award winner will be taking the audience on a musical and spiritual journey with songs from her latest album, Solid Ground. The album features new compositions and authorised sacred songs of the Wirradjirri indigenous people of New South Wales.

“It’s a beautiful homage to the Australian land,” she said.

“The songs are really powerful and energetic, and enables everyone to sing along.”

Karen will be taking to the stage with her musical director Natasha Koch, who accompany her on piano.

“I feel very fortunate to still be performing. It really is wonderful,” she said.

Karen Knowles will be appearing at the Ipswich Civic Centre on Saturday, February 8 at 2pm.

To book, visit ipswichciviccentre.com.au.

