Young talent to blossom in October

IN BLOOM: The Morton Dance Academy will be performing along side singers Gemma Hansom and Tammy Mathieson (right) at the Jacaranda Festival.

IN BLOOM: The Morton Dance Academy will be performing along side singers Gemma Hansom and Tammy Mathieson (right) at the Jacaranda Festival. Cordell Richardson

WHEN the first of the Jacarandas on Brisbane Tce begin to bloom bright purple it can only mean one thing.

Goodna's annual October celebration is almost upon us and a host of local performers are hard at work as they prepare to entertain the crowds over three days.

Among the home-grown talent to take part in this year's festival will be the Morton Dance Academy's performers, who will provide the choreography for the Dream Girls Extravaganza as part of the opening ceremony from 7.10pm on Friday, October 26.

The performance includes a medley of all the best songs from the Dream Girls movie, and has been put together by festival music director Mararet Mikkelsen with vocalists Tammy Mathieson and Gemma Hansom.

Gemma Hansom and Tammy Mathieson will be performing at the Goodna Jacaranda Festival. Cordell Richardson

Mrs Mikkelsen said the singers and dancers had their first full rehearsal last Friday in preparation for the big night, which would kick off a huge weekend of live entertainment for the 51st Goodna Jacaranda Festival.

"It's just one of those big community events that we all work tirelessly to put on every year," she said.

"Sponsorship is getting harder to find and organising it can be a struggle, but again we have some great bands on this year."

The entertainment also features the finals of the talent quest, school bands and four major headline acts.

The festival is free which makes it hard to get a head count, but Mrs Mikkelsen said a 'rough guesstimate" of a typical Jacaranda Festival crowd over the three days was in the area of 14,000.

The Goodna Jacaranda Festival will be held at Evan Marginson Park from October 26-28.

For the festival program, visit goodnajacarandafestival.com/program.