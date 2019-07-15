Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young woman was rushed to hospital by helicopter after near-drowning incident after she was found on a remote Sunshine Coast beach.
A young woman was rushed to hospital by helicopter after near-drowning incident after she was found on a remote Sunshine Coast beach. Geoff Potter
Breaking

Young surfer airlifted from remote Sunshine Coast beach

Matty Holdsworth
by
15th Jul 2019 3:50 PM | Updated: 4:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG woman has been rushed to hospital by helicopter after near-drowning incident after she was found washed up on a remote Sunshine Coast beach.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was found "out of breath" by passers-by at Alexandria Bay at around 9.40am this morning.

It's understood she had "collapsed" on the beach after taking on too much water while surfing.

The member of public had no phone reception but was able to use the emergency response beacon which alerted authorities.

A Surf Lifesaving Queensland spokeswoman said lifeguards from Sunshine Beach and Noosa responded, by jetski and ATV.

"They assisted the woman by applying a heat blanket and providing oxygen therapy until paramedics arrived," the spokeswoman said.

"This incident serves as a reminded to know your limitations and to always enter the water with a buddy, especially if you are a beginner surfer.

"Without the quick thinking, it may have been a different scenario."

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokesman said the woman was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

She has since been discharged. 

alexandra bay near drowning rescue sunshine coast surf lifesaving surf lifesaving queensland
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    88 babies, 1500 votes: Ipswich picks cheeky smile winner

    premium_icon 88 babies, 1500 votes: Ipswich picks cheeky smile winner

    News HERE are the top five winners in QT's competition to find the baby with the cheekiest smile in Ipswich.

    • 15th Jul 2019 3:57 PM
    Meet Ipswich's mischievous 96-year old library volunteer

    premium_icon Meet Ipswich's mischievous 96-year old library volunteer

    Council News She's has an uncanny ability to herd staff and knows how to organise

    • 15th Jul 2019 3:51 PM
    Have you seen this boy? 12-year-old missing from Goodna

    Have you seen this boy? 12-year-old missing from Goodna

    News Concerns are held for his safety due to his young age

    Boozing before bread, milk run and shop window smash

    premium_icon Boozing before bread, milk run and shop window smash

    Crime Woman, 69, ruins perfect driving record after night of boozing