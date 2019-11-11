Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Laurel Griggs has died aged 13.
Laurel Griggs has died aged 13.
Celebrity

Young star suddenly dies aged 13

by Craig McCarthy and Jackie Salo
11th Nov 2019 1:50 PM

The cause of death for 13-year-old Broadway actress Laurel Griggs has been revealed - as tributes flooded social media for the rising young star.

Griggs - who debuted on Broadway at age six and had appearances on TV's Saturday Night Live - suffered a massive asthma attack on Wednesday at her family's home in New York City and died, her family and police said.

Though she took medication for the condition, Griggs started to have trouble breathing and suffered the attack around 7.25pm, police said.

The world has lost a princess, her grandfather said.
The world has lost a princess, her grandfather said.

 

Police tried to save the teen by performing CPR in a police vehicle as they rushed her to Mount Sinai Hospital, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital four hours later, authorities said.

"The world lost a real princess who only wanted to make the future happy for all," grandfather David Rivlin told The Post in a Facebook message. "Acting was a just a childhood dream come true, and she had big plans for the future."

Griggs made her Broadway debut alongside the actress Scarlett Johansson in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, according to her IMDB page. She then joined the production of Once, where she had the longest run in the role of Ivanka.

While working in the industry, Griggs attended the Clinton School in the Chelsea neighbourhood, which closed for a half-day on Friday, the day of her funeral service at Park West-Riverside Chapels, according to her family.

 

Laurel said appearing on Saturday Night Live was ‘a dream come true’.
Laurel said appearing on Saturday Night Live was ‘a dream come true’.

Fellow cast members took to social media in the wake of her death to remember the "sweet" young actress.

"My @oncemusical family tragically lost one of our youngest members this past week," wrote actor Lucas Papaelias in an Instagram post. "We are heartbroken & devastated … We will never forget this sweet, talented, young soul."

Family and friends paid their respects at a Chelsea cafe, where a remembrance service was held on Sunday afternoon to celebrate her life.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

broadway celebrity death laurel griggs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prepare to leave: Bushfire warning in Lockyer Valley

        Prepare to leave: Bushfire warning in Lockyer Valley

        News An unpredictable fire is burning to the east of Lefthand Branch Road and Cole Gully Road, Lefthand Branch.

        • 11th Nov 2019 3:09 PM
        Most closets house shoes, this one was hiding something else

        premium_icon Most closets house shoes, this one was hiding something else

        News Shoes, clothing and boxes - what you would normally find in a wardrobe. But this...

        • 11th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
        JOBS GALORE: 10,000 staff needed to run council elections

        premium_icon JOBS GALORE: 10,000 staff needed to run council elections

        Careers The Electoral Commission of Queensland needs 10,000 workers.

        • 11th Nov 2019 2:48 PM
        Bushfire warning for Somerset region

        Bushfire warning for Somerset region

        News QFES advises there is a bushfire in Mount Tarampa.

        • 11th Nov 2019 2:24 PM