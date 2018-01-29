Horny kangaroo terrorising golfers

A roo who was causing havoc at the Southport Golf Club has been relocated. It caused hundreds in damage including digging up the greens and behaving in a randy manner to members. Photo of (L-R) Iain Fitz-Gerald, Aya Biggs, Jillian Millhouse, Frank Biggs. Photo by Richard Gosling

A TESTOSTERONE-charged young kangaroo that has been terrorising Southport Golf Club members and causing damage to the course has been banished out of bounds.

The male eastern grey roo, which had exclusive access to the lush fairways and rough at the prestige club for about 18 months, has been relocated by Wild Care Australia.

A change in behavioural patterns by the previously docile marsupial led to the club asking for advice.

Southport general manager Nik Robinson said the roo had snapped at least a dozen fibreglass flag sticks, mainly ones on the fifth and 10th greens which are adjacent to each other at the western end of the course fronting Bronberg Court.

"He also dug a big hole at last a foot wide on the fifth green," Mr Robinson said of the marsupial which members called Skippy, later named Marshal by members' poll vote, which was nearing maturity.

"We spoke to the wildlife people and they advised us we had to do something about it and the roo has now been relocated."

There were also reports that the big roo had been displaying randy traits in front of members, although Mr Robinson could not confirm them.

Another report said the roo would stand guard at a gate at the western end of the course and grunt threateningly at anybody who went through.

"We had an option of bringing in a female roo for company but it was only going to get worse," Mr Robinson said.

"We could have had a couple of roos out there but that could have become 10 or 12 problems down the track."

The animal that features on the Australian coat of arms is no stranger to English-born Mr Robinson.

In his days as a touring professional and on his first visit Down Under in 1996, Mr Robinson landed in Port Douglas.

"I did the tourist thing and was at a wildlife park when I got nailed by a kangaroo," he said.

"So I know exactly what they can do."

Nobody at the riverside Southport club has any idea where Skippy came from and how he managed to lob at the course, which is fully fenced.

The irony of the story is that the club has booked a comedy and musical band called Baby Boomers for March 10.

What Club members had to say:

THE kangaroo may have been evicted from the Southport Golf Club, but the memory of the "randy" and at times cranky kangaroo dubbed "Marshal" lives on in the club members who will remember him fondly.

Club member Michael Johnston said he had seen Marshal around many times and the "horny" roo had become a bit of a local legend over the past year.

"He hasn't mounted me yet, thankfully!" he said.

"He's got more and more cheeky, he was always here.

Golfer Iain Fitz-Gerald said Marshal had a "big" reputation around the holes.

"He was a popular fella but he broke flag sticks and ripped holes in the greens and was a little bit horny," he said.

"We all took a poll to name him and Marshal got voted the top name because of the marshals on the golf course."

One of the names that didn't make the cut was a nomination for Rooey Mc Roo Face by an anonymous player.

Keen golfer John Cox offered up the suggestion of Ted - because without a female, he was Roo-Ted.

"He would pull the flags and it would flick back and smack his face, and then he'd get cranky and snap them.

"He was a bit frustrated and probably needed a wife."

He might have been a bit of a nuisance on the greens, but the members of the Southport Golf Club won't be forgetting Marshal any time soon.

He was one angry roo - wallaby next?