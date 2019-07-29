Menu
PODIUM: Supercheap Auto Racing's Chaz Mostert had a solid weekend at the Ipswich SuperSprint at Queensland Raceway. Rob Williams
Young racer grateful for backing of his Ipswich 'family'

Hayden Johnson
29th Jul 2019 12:48 AM
SUPERCARS young gun Chaz Mostert has used his podium position to thank his "Ipswich family” for the support this weekend.

The Queensland racer scored two third placings at the Ipswich SuperSprint.

After yesterday's race Mostert thanked the crowd, which he describes as "like family”.

"Hopefully we can come back here again next year,” he said.

In merchandise alley the fans were predictably in favour of keeping Queensland Raceway on the Supercars circuit.

Dick Johnson fan Mark can Til attended with his young family.

"It's great, we love it,” he said.

Brisbane resident Meaghan Lane decided to visit Ipswich to cheer on championship leader Scott McLaughlin.

"I haven't been here for a few years and I thought I'll come out,” he said.

"The amount (sic) of wins McLaughlin's had is incredible.

"It's about time Ford has started to come back.”

David Jones and his nine-year-old daughter Chloe spent two days at Queensland Raceway.

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team fans said it was great to see Jamie Whincup win Saturday's race.

RAAF Base Amberley took an F/A18F Super Hornet above the grid for yesterday's race, adding an Ipswich flavour to the Supercars event.

