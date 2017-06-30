Young promising Ipswich BMX rider needs you

YOUNG CHAMP: Eight-year-old Holyee-Anne is about to compete on the world stage after ranking among Australia's top riders at the 2017 BMX Australian Championships.

DON'T tell this little Ipswich girl BMX is a boy's sport.

Eight-year-old Holyee-Anne is about to compete on the world stage after ranking among Australia's top riders at the 2017 BMX Australian Championships.

Holyee-Anne has ridden bikes since she was four and her dream is to take out first place against the best in the world.

But her BMX-loving family needs your help to get the young champ to the competition.

Holyee-Anne's family has already raised thousands to pay for the trip, including a $1125 donation from Ipswich City Council.

Mum Angela Jackson, the only one in the family who doesn't compete in BMX, says they're still $2000 short.

"With me, her and her dad going along, the trip will cost about $7000," Angela said.

"We've only got three weeks to raise the $2000.

"We'd do anything to give her that experience of competing at that level."

YOUNG CHAMP: Eight-year-old Holyee-Anne is about to compete on the world stage after ranking among Australia's top riders at the 2017 BMX Australian Championships.

Holyee-Anne has definitely worked hard for it.

She trains four days a week, sometimes undertaking two training sessions a day, and has bounced back from a broken shoulder.

YOUNG CHAMP: Eight-year-old Holyee-Anne is about to compete on the world stage after ranking among Australia's top riders at the 2017 BMX Australian Championships.

"I love riding," Holyee-Anne said.

This week, Holyee gave a thank you speech to the councillors for the donation.

"I thought it would be nice to say thank you to them for donating the funds for me to go to America."

Just nine weeks ago she had a bad crash and couldn't train while she healed but it didn't hurt her performance.

The day of the race, she placed fifth in Australia.

YOUNG CHAMP: Eight-year-old Holyee-Anne is about to compete on the world stage after ranking among Australia's top riders at the 2017 BMX Australian Championships.

"She's always outside.

"She loves it. You can't get her off the bike," Angela said.

The family will sell raffle tickets to raise the cash needed to get the family to the competition in South Carolina in July 20.

There are more than 40 prizes to be won in the raffle from Unit hats to Vans shoes and more.

How to help

Raffle tickets are 3 for $5 or 5 for $10 and will be sold via Facebook.

Search Help Holyee get to the 2017 UCI World Championships USA to find the event page.

Donate:

Credit union Australia

Angela K Jackson

BSB: 814-282

ACC: 50659289

Reference: Your initials and phone number.