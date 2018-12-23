Young people given better access to events at Boonah

TRANSPORT: Karolis Stephan, Caitlan Holm and Samuel Houenhaus with the Carinity bus now being used by Boonah Baptist Church.

YOUNG people will have better access to events in the Boonah district thanks to a partnership with Carinity.

Carinity Fassifern Community Centre and Carinity Bunderra disability service has invited Boonah Baptist Church to use its minibus to transport local young people to district events.

Community Centre development officer Samantha Caves said it was exciting for Carinity to work in partnership with local church initiatives to help the community.

"Building on this shared vision to create communities where people are accepted and supported to reach their full potential and providing bus transportation for the young people involved in the Fassifern Youth Initiative will be greatly beneficial,” she said.

Boonah Baptist Church is one of seven local churches across three denominations in the district that have partnered for the Fassifern Youth Initiative.

Pastor Colin Christian said the church and Carinity Fassifern Community Centre "support and work together as much as we can”.

The church has provided stationery for back-to-school packs and non-perishable food items for the needy for three years.

"Using the bus when it isn't in use by the Community Centre will assist us in transporting local youth from our combined churches youth group to concerts and events as required,” he said.