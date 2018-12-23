Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRANSPORT: Karolis Stephan, Caitlan Holm and Samuel Houenhaus with the Carinity bus now being used by Boonah Baptist Church.
TRANSPORT: Karolis Stephan, Caitlan Holm and Samuel Houenhaus with the Carinity bus now being used by Boonah Baptist Church.
Community

Young people given better access to events at Boonah

23rd Dec 2018 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUNG people will have better access to events in the Boonah district thanks to a partnership with Carinity.

Carinity Fassifern Community Centre and Carinity Bunderra disability service has invited Boonah Baptist Church to use its minibus to transport local young people to district events.

Community Centre development officer Samantha Caves said it was exciting for Carinity to work in partnership with local church initiatives to help the community.

"Building on this shared vision to create communities where people are accepted and supported to reach their full potential and providing bus transportation for the young people involved in the Fassifern Youth Initiative will be greatly beneficial,” she said.

Boonah Baptist Church is one of seven local churches across three denominations in the district that have partnered for the Fassifern Youth Initiative.

Pastor Colin Christian said the church and Carinity Fassifern Community Centre "support and work together as much as we can”.

The church has provided stationery for back-to-school packs and non-perishable food items for the needy for three years.

"Using the bus when it isn't in use by the Community Centre will assist us in transporting local youth from our combined churches youth group to concerts and events as required,” he said.

boonah young people
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Dog squad tracks teens after high-speed chase in Ipswich

    Dog squad tracks teens after high-speed chase in Ipswich

    Crime Three teenage boys have been charged after leading police on a chase in the early hours of this morning.

    Aggressive driver one of 10 named as drink, drug drivers

    premium_icon Aggressive driver one of 10 named as drink, drug drivers

    Crime Each week the QT publishes the names of those caught by police

    Curious Creatures promise lots of fun these school holidays

    Curious Creatures promise lots of fun these school holidays

    News Drama workshops at libraries promise plenty of fun

    UPDATE: Christmas event cancelled due to storms

    UPDATE: Christmas event cancelled due to storms

    News Christmas Wonderland called off for tonight

    Local Partners