Young mum warned: ‘Don’t waste money on dope’

A MUM caught with a parcel of vacuum-sealed marijuana in her bedroom has been told by a magistrate she would better off spending her single-parenting dollars on her child.

The 21-year-old was arrested with about 128 grams of the drug in a police raid, later telling police it was for personal use to treat her anxiety, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Krystle Lee Ardill, 21, pleaded guilty to being possession of dangerous drugs at Raceview on September 2.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Ipswich criminal investigation branch officers went to her home at 10am, with Ardill telling the officers she had nothing to declare.

But when police searched her bedroom they found a clip-seal bag that held green leafy material, Sgt Caldwell said.

Inside a bedroom cupboard the officers located a cryovac sealed bag which also held green leafy material.

“She says it was cannabis and for personal use and that she smokes cannabis to deal with anxiety,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“She says she did buy it.”

Sgt Caldwell said the clip-seal bag held 3.6grams, and the drug contents of the cryovac bag weighed 125 grams including the packaging.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Ardill instructed that for the past nine years she suffered severe anxiety, “that was a consequence of her father being stabbed all that time ago”.

Mr Hoskin said Ardill was consulting a doctor and was on prescribed medication.

“She is a single mother of one and on a supported parent’s benefit,” he said.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Ardill was only 21 and the quantity of cannabis was concerning.

Mr Kinsella told Ardill she would be fined $650.

“That is a lot for a single mother,” he said.

“Remember every dollar could be spent on your child so it is a waste.”

Mr Kinsella said he would not record a conviction because of Ardill’s young age and lack of history.