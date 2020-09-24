Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Krystle Lee Ardill, 21, pleaded guilty to being possession of dangerous drugs.
Krystle Lee Ardill, 21, pleaded guilty to being possession of dangerous drugs.
News

Young mum warned: ‘Don’t waste money on dope’

Ross Irby
24th Sep 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MUM caught with a parcel of vacuum-sealed marijuana in her bedroom has been told by a magistrate she would better off spending her single-parenting dollars on her child.

The 21-year-old was arrested with about 128 grams of the drug in a police raid, later telling police it was for personal use to treat her anxiety, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Krystle Lee Ardill, 21, pleaded guilty to being possession of dangerous drugs at Raceview on September 2.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Ipswich criminal investigation branch officers went to her home at 10am, with Ardill telling the officers she had nothing to declare.

But when police searched her bedroom they found a clip-seal bag that held green leafy material, Sgt Caldwell said.

Inside a bedroom cupboard the officers located a cryovac sealed bag which also held green leafy material.

“She says it was cannabis and for personal use and that she smokes cannabis to deal with anxiety,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“She says she did buy it.”

Sgt Caldwell said the clip-seal bag held 3.6grams, and the drug contents of the cryovac bag weighed 125 grams including the packaging.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Ardill instructed that for the past nine years she suffered severe anxiety, “that was a consequence of her father being stabbed all that time ago”.

Mr Hoskin said Ardill was consulting a doctor and was on prescribed medication.

“She is a single mother of one and on a supported parent’s benefit,” he said.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Ardill was only 21 and the quantity of cannabis was concerning.

Mr Kinsella told Ardill she would be fined $650.

“That is a lot for a single mother,” he said.

“Remember every dollar could be spent on your child so it is a waste.”

Mr Kinsella said he would not record a conviction because of Ardill’s young age and lack of history.

drug possession ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Darkest periods of my life’: Disgraced Pisasale apologises

        Premium Content ‘Darkest periods of my life’: Disgraced Pisasale apologises

        News Former mayor blames ego getting out of control during apology to people of Ipswich

        House of cards tumbled: What burst open council scandal

        Premium Content House of cards tumbled: What burst open council scandal

        News The moment Pisasale realised “I’m fu**ed, I’m fu**ed.”

        ‘Still learning’: Mayor speaks on resignation drama

        Premium Content ‘Still learning’: Mayor speaks on resignation drama

        Council News Mayor Teresa Harding has spoken after her deputy mayor resigned, then walked it...

        Speculation over club’s withdrawal on purchase offer

        Premium Content Speculation over club’s withdrawal on purchase offer

        Council News Swifts pulled the pin on the purchase of its building just a couple of weeks after...