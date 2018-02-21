Young mum used pram to hide stolen booty

A YOUNG mum who committed a two-day series of thefts with return visits to some Ipswich stores was likely shopping for Christmas gifts.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard that Rebecca Mc Mullen, who faced seven stealing charges, had not previously offended until this unexpected course of behaviour.

McMullen, 21, pleaded guilty to the stealing offences and to the unlawful possession of suspected stolen property; and contravening a police requirement.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Carl Spargo said she stole on October 23 and October 24 last year by secreting items in a pram while shopping at Target, K-mart, Best and Less and Zing Pop toy store.

All up the items were valued at $758 and included five bras, baby rattles and baby clothes, three dresses, leggings, bath salts, an umbrella, seven Harry Potter toys and a Batman toy.

Snr Cnst Spargo said McMullen would put items in a pram then pay for some goods, or not at all, then leave the store.

He said these were not essential items.

He said some were Christmas specific toys that she may have intended giving as gifts.

She was also found in possession of items suspected of being stolen.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said McMullen was not functioning well at the time with some health issues that were now being treated.

He said she was not able to articulate as to why she did it.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said some of the items were unusual, clearly non-essential and seemingly things she didn't really need.

With her previous good history McMullen was placed on a nine month probation order, no conviction recorded.