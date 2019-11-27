Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Young mother Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a hotel and assaulting another woman.
Young mother Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a hotel and assaulting another woman.
Crime

Young mum pleads guilty to assaulting cop

Felicity Ripper
27th Nov 2019 6:04 PM | Updated: 7:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG mother has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a tavern and assaulting another woman.

Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt is accused of assaulting police at CBX at Caloundra on June 7 when she also allegedly failed to leave a licensed premises and obstructed police.

It is alleged Bishop-Hewitt assaulted another woman in a separate incident on July 28.

She appeared at Caloundra Magistrates Court today and pleaded guilty to 11 charges.

Bishop-Hewitt's bail was enlarged and she is due to be sentenced on December 17.

assault police caloundra cbx caloundra magistrates court coco jb joyce bishop-hewitt guilty plea
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School teachers call off work ban after “lock out” threat

        premium_icon School teachers call off work ban after “lock out” threat

        Education Ten Ipswich schools and one in Laidley were authorised to take industrial action this month.

        • 27th Nov 2019 6:00 PM
        Bus company operator caught with illegal police radar

        premium_icon Bus company operator caught with illegal police radar

        News Police find illegal device in speeding bus operator's car.

        Fire-ravaged highway re-opens, with speed limit changes

        Fire-ravaged highway re-opens, with speed limit changes

        Breaking Transport and Main Roads have announced the Gap is safe for drivers to return.

        How Gatton prisoner escaped police, skipped town

        premium_icon How Gatton prisoner escaped police, skipped town

        News One moment was all it took for a 25-year-old prisoner to make a run for it from...