Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OUT OF CONTROL: The young mother plead guilty in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court to several charges including serious assault of a police officer.
OUT OF CONTROL: The young mother plead guilty in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court to several charges including serious assault of a police officer.
News

Young mum goes on drunken cop-bashing rampage

Kate McCormack
by
15th May 2019 5:39 PM | Updated: 16th May 2019 4:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Chinchilla mother went on a violent and destructive rampage against a police officer after she was caught stealing a mobile phone, a court has heard.

Tarlah Jean Hardy appeared in Chinchilla Magistrates Court earlier this month for two counts of stealing, wilful damage to police property as well as obstructing and assaulting a police officer.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady told the court police were called to the Torquay Hotel on December 8 where security guards told them Hardy had stolen a phone, which was confirmed by the hotel's CCTV footage.

Two female police officers searched Hardy, before locating the stolen  phone inside her pants.

The court heard Hardy started her rampage after she was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police car.

"Ms Hardy continued to kick violently at the rear passenger side window of the police car," Sgt Brady said.

Police were forced to remove Hardy from the car to prevent her further damaging the vehicle.

The new mother then forcefully kicked an officer in her arm, causing  pain and discomfort.

"This is certainly not a low-end assault, but I do take into consideration her somewhat limited history at this particular time, so I think a fine is within range and if it goes beyond that it is certainly only to be a probation period," Sgt Brady said.

Hardy's lawyer, Joe Millican, appealed for leniency, saying his client was the mother of a 10-month-old-daughter.

"She's very shameful and remorseful for her actions and it is somewhat out of character for her," he said.

Magistrate Robbie Davies was scathing in his assessment of the young woman.

"She's got a history of violence when she's drunk. Do you see any particular issues in her life that she needs assistance with?" MrDavies asked.

"Not anything in particular, which makes it seem a case of young and inappropriate behaviour one will just grow out of in time," Mr Millican responded.

She was fined $300 with no conviction recorded.

More Stories

assaulting a police officer chinchilla residents editors picks magistrate robbie davies magistrates court no conviction physical violence pleaded guilty tarlah hardy torquay hotel young mother

Top Stories

    Retired farmers reunite over passion for produce

    premium_icon Retired farmers reunite over passion for produce

    News "Only the dedicated old fellas still grow these things and compete”

    Father stole $200k from government 'to pay child support'

    premium_icon Father stole $200k from government 'to pay child support'

    Crime Simon Nicholas Stubbs faces court for fraud, money laundering

    Plea to help young Ipswich family after mum's sudden death

    Plea to help young Ipswich family after mum's sudden death

    News Her old school mates are helping raise funds for her grieving family