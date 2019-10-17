Young mum gets prison sentence for punching man

PROTECTIVE MUM: Kristina Crossman is on parole for punching a man in the face. Photo: File

A YOUNG mother has received a prison sentence for assaulting a man she says questioned her capabilities as a mother.

Kristina Monique Crossman, 25, punched the man in the face and chest after he stepped in to a heated altercation at a Golden Beach address in December last year.

"He stated he attempted to de-escalate the situation as it appeared evident there was tension surrounding the defendant's son and his carer," police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said.

"The victim stated that the defendant became further agitated at this and approached the victim, punched him in the face and chest causing his glasses to dislodge which resulted in him receiving a cut to his lip and nose.

"He suffered pain as a result of these actions."

At Caloundra Magistrates Court yesterday Crossman pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

Duty lawyer Mark Dixon said while the victim had stepped in to de-escalate the situation he had also made comments about Crossman not being deserving of custody of her child.

"That comment escalated the situation rather than de-escalated it," Mr Dixon said.

"She accepted… it was not the right thing to do to strike him but when faced with the complainant who is a reasonably heavy-set man she did feel intimated and she did lash out.

"Now she knows she completely overreacted, she knows that violence is not acceptable, she accepts that she did the wrong thing."

Mr Dixon said Crossman was homeless at the time of the offending but now had a stable home in Nambour and was motivated by the fact she was seven-weeks pregnant.

He said she would benefit from a probation order.

Magistrate Barry Barrett gave Crossman a four-month prison sentence with immediate parole.

He said there was community expectations that this kind of behaviour was not tolerated.

"One would hope this row is the end of the matter and we won't see you in court again," Mr Barrett said.