Rural

Young man's moving song shared in wake of Dolly's death

Talented young man Sam singing a song he wrote about bullying. Facebook
Andrea Davy
by

A RURAL mum has posted a moving video of her son singing an anti-bullying song he wrote.

Rachael Sargood posted the video as a tribute to Northern Territory teen Amy "Dolly" Everett who died by suicide last week.

Dolly's family has spoken out about the impacts bullying had on her short life.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

The family this week started a trust, Dolly's Dream, which will raise awareness of bullying, anxiety, depression and teen suicide.

"Sam wrote this song last year when he was at boarding school - he sang it to us at home in November during anti-bullying week last year - we didn't know Dolly and couldn't even begin to understand the grief the family are feeling and our hearts go out to them," Ms Sargood wrote online.

"Sam is not on Facebook but wanted to share this song to help in the fight against bullying! Everyone needs a shoulder..."

These are Sam's words and music:

Topics:  bullying central queensland doing it for dolly dolly's dream northern territory

