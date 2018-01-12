Young man's moving song shared in wake of Dolly's death

I come from a family of proud stockmen and when I was younger my weekends and school holidays where always filled with riding horses and mustering cattle. There isn’t a job I would rather be doing. There are not too many jobs where you learn something new every day. I have struck a good balance in Mackay and I love that I can work at the busy newspaper and I still have time to compete at Campdrafts on the weekends. I am still a country girl at heart and I think Mackay still feels that little...

A RURAL mum has posted a moving video of her son singing an anti-bullying song he wrote.

Rachael Sargood posted the video as a tribute to Northern Territory teen Amy "Dolly" Everett who died by suicide last week.

Dolly's family has spoken out about the impacts bullying had on her short life.

The family this week started a trust, Dolly's Dream, which will raise awareness of bullying, anxiety, depression and teen suicide.

"Sam wrote this song last year when he was at boarding school - he sang it to us at home in November during anti-bullying week last year - we didn't know Dolly and couldn't even begin to understand the grief the family are feeling and our hearts go out to them," Ms Sargood wrote online.

"Sam is not on Facebook but wanted to share this song to help in the fight against bullying! Everyone needs a shoulder..."

These are Sam's words and music: