Young man’s late night dash costs dearly

Matthew Oates was caught speeding twice in the same spot, while on his way to visiting his partner.

A YOUNG driver on late night romantic dash to visit his girlfriend was caught speeding twice in a week - both times at the same location near Ipswich.

The driver Matthew Oates clocked off work at 11pm on a Friday on the Sunshine Coast then hit the road to visit his girlfriend in Toowoomba, the Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

He was snapped speeding at 1.08am and again at 1.03am - both on a Saturday morning.

Matthew David Oates, 19, from Buderim, pleaded guilty to two charges of speeding on the Warrego highway at Brassall - on August 22 and again on August 29 last year.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Oates was first recorded in the 80km speed zone at Brassall driving at 101 km/h.

Then the following week he was recorded doing 96km/h in the 80km speed zone.

Magistrate David Shepherd asked why Oates was appearing before the court for what were run of the mill speeding fines.

"Did you contest the charges?" Mr Shepherd asked.

"I don't think so," Oates responded.

However, Oates said he mistakenly thought the fines would be deferred to SPER (State Penalties Enforcement Registry) as he was already paying off fines.

Oates said he thought the speed zone near Brassall was 100km/h.

"I live on the Sunshine Coast. My partner lived in Toowoomba," Oates said.

"When I finished work at 11pm I drove."

Oates said he worked a night shift while studying.

"You have to be a bit more cautious reading speed signs in future," Mr Shepherd said.

Oates was fined $710.