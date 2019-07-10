Menu
Crime

Young man with 'astonishing' criminal history convicted

Lachlan Mcivor
by
10th Jul 2019 4:00 PM
A YOUNG man with an "astonishing" lengthy history of crime for his age told police he had bought the stolen items in his possession, saying he chose not to take a receipt at the self-serve checkout.

Aidan Dale Meier-Collins, 25, of Redbank Plains fronted Ipswich Magistrate Court on one charge of stealing.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said, on May 15, Meier-Collins walked through the Coles Riverlink self-serve checkout with DVDs and Bonds underwear and socks.

Meier-Collins did not stop at the counters and made no attempt to pay.

About 1.45pm police intercepted his vehicle and conducted a search.

They found four DVDs, still in the packaging, and new undies and socks out of their packaging.

Meier-Collins told police he had paid for the goods at the self-serve checkout but didn't get a receipt.

Sen-Const Shelton said a receipt would have been automatically received for any purchase of over $30 such as the stolen items.

The court heard the unemployed man on a Newstart Allowance had served time for a number of sentences last year and also did community service. When asked if he had anything to say in relation to the new offence, he answered "nup".

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said Meier-Collins's "lengthy history" for his age was "quite astonishing, really".

The goods were recovered.

Meier-Collins pleaded guilty and was fined $750 with the fine referred to SPER. A conviction was recorded.

