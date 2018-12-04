Menu
A young man was flown by the CareFlight Rescue Helicopter to Royal Darwin Hospital after the vehicle he was driving rolled in the early hours of Monday morning, seven kilometres past the Corroboree Park Tavern on the Arnhem Highway. Picture: CareFlight
Man rushed to hospital after highway rollover

by JASON WALLS
4th Dec 2018 9:41 AM
A YOUNG man was rushed to hospital in a serious condition yesterday after the car he was driving rolled on the Arnhem Hwy.

A CareFlight spokesman said the man, aged in his 20s, suffered head and facial injuries when he was thrown from the vehicle in the early hours of the morning about 7km past the Corroboree Tavern.

A CareFlight crew picked up the man shortly after 4am and flew him by helicopter to the Royal Darwin Hospital with a doctor and nurse on board where he remained in a serious but stable condition yesterday.

St John Ambulance paramedics were the first to arrive on the scene and tended to the man until the CareFlight crew arrived.

The Territory road toll sits at 47, following the death of a 58-year-old man in a single vehicle rollover on the Barkly Hwy on Friday.

So far this year, 20 more people have been killed on NT roads than this time last year.

