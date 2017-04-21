Homeless boyfriend goes on stealing spree with teen lover

A COUPLE with similarities to the infamous Bonnie and Clyde criminal couple, minus the weapons and killings, have set up home in Central Queensland.

Kiara Skie Mcghee, 18, and her boyfriend Joshua Aubrey David Macey, 24, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrate's Court this week for a string of offences, including theft, while the couple lived out of their vehicle and moved around south-east Queensland.

Mcghee pleaded guilty on Tuesday to all 11 charges including fuel drive offs, stealing a TV/DVD player, stealing food and lodgings from an inn, failing to appear in court, obstructing police and trespass.

Macey, who had paperwork issues with an outstanding warrant, was bailed on Thursday afternoon and his matters are set to appear in Emerald Magistrates Court on April 27.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox told the court the couple were apprehended in Emerald on April 17 for obstructing police and trespassing after fleeing from police and trying to hide on a vacant block of land just after midnight.

Mcghee pleaded guilty to the fuel drive offs at Ipswich, Stapleton and Burpengary she said she carried out with her boyfriend.

She also pleaded guilty to stealing a TV and DVD player from Aldi at Deception Bay, $85 in groceries from Coles, Banyo and failed to pay the outstanding fee for a night's accommodation and food at the Apple Gum Inn in Toowoomba.

Mcghee told the court she and Macey had carried out the thefts together.

Mr Fox told the court the couple booked into the inn using a credit card and paid $100 off the bill but failed to pay the outstanding amount.

Mcghee's lawyer, William Prizeman told the court the couple had become homeless and jobless when they embarked on the crime spree.

They are currently living in Emerald.

"At the time of these offences, they were living in their vehicle," he said.

Mr Prizeman said Macey had recently found employment in Emerald and the couple were living in a rental property.

As he questioned Mcghee in the dock, Magistrate Mark Morrow became concerned about the amount of offending and the lack of support to either from family members.

She told the magistrate she did not talk to her parents, but did a little with her four sisters and two brothers.

"I think you have been taken along for a ride," Mr Morrow told her.

He said he could see her boyfriend's extensive criminal history and warned her she needed to straighten her life out.

Mcghee said she was going to apply for work at Subway, which she had experience in, and wanted to do a beauty therapy course.

She was fined $200 for breaching probation, sentenced to a further two years probation and ordered to pay her half of the restitution bill of $429.90.