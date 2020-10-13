Young Laidley man fronts court for assaulting police officer

LAIDLEY man Clayton Mellings will front Ipswich Court later this month for a committal mention after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Mellings, 19, originally fronted Gatton Magistrates Court on September 21, but had his case adjourned to yesterday, October 12.

He appeared with one count of committing public nuisance, two counts of obstructing a police officer and one count of seriously assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm.

Mellings was represented by duty lawyer Elliot Boddice, yesterday.

There was confusion as to which court Mellings was supposed to attend on Monday.

“I was supposed to be there (Ipswich) today, I came here, and it got changed to Ipswich and I went there and they said it wasn’t in the system,” Mellings told the court.

He will front Ipswich court on Tuesday, October 27.