Young Guns win leaves trainer a dreamer

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

THE Daniel Lee trained Nando Dreamer began the Ipswich Young Guns series with plenty of question marks.

After two months off the scene, first start at the track and a wealth of competition from an unfavourable draw, she had plenty of excuses.

A fortnight later, the bitch answered them all emphatically as she backed up a searing heat win by taking the title in a race she had no right winning.

Lee is now ready to start the next chapter of her blossoming career.

“I was walking around parading her before the race Saturday night and looking at some of the competition the depth of that field was exceptional. You’d love to take any of those dogs home,” he said.

“Pokie Payout and Cash Stack, they’re pretty big scalps to take, the former coming off a 30.16 run and the latter with a huge run to almost nab us on the post in the final. Any other night the result could have been different but we got that little bit of luck you need.

“Both those runners had their chances. My girl didn’t get it handed to her. She found inside runs from an outside box (8) and you know she’s always going to give you everything she has.”

Ipswich Top Guns winner Nando Dreamer with trainer Daniel Lee. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Nando Dreamer turned heads in her heat coming from off the speed to swamp a tearaway leader and was asked to do it again in Saturday’s final.

“As good as her heat run was coming home in 11.60 to get up and beat Werina Express in 30.26, I knew she needed to back up and do it again,” Lee said.

“It’s some sort of effort two weeks straight to overcome wide draws and beat some of the best young dogs going around, she knows how to race in a field and that’s something you can’t teach.

“She’s everything you could ask for in a young bitch. There’s not a chink in her armour racing wise. She’s a good kennel dog, her temperament is spot on, you don’t often find all those assets in one chaser.”

Ipswich Top Guns winner Nando Dreamer finds the lead. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Nando Dreamer kicked off her career with a runner-up performance to fellow trainer Rob Cooke in a feature race and was able to square the ledger.

“Late last year when I started her in the Dave Brett Memorial. She finished second in the final between Rob Cooke’s pair Cash View and Cash Stack, Rob (Cooke) was able to get one up on us there, but we got one back,” Lee laughed.

“Claude and Norma Dacey who own the bitch are quite good friends with Rob, so I know they’ve enjoyed some friendly banter and I’m sure it’s not the last time they’ll race each other.

“It’s amazing those form lines have measured up in a race like the Ipswich Young Guns four months after those pups first hit the track. We’ve both been very coy with our placement and it’s paying off.”

Ipswich Top Guns winner Nando Dreamer with connections. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

The win was a belated birthday present for the now two-year-old. Lee is ready to release the brakes on her.

“I’ve been treading very gently with her, she only turned two a fortnight ago and my philosophy has always been to keep them sound and let them do their best racing between two and four years old,” he said.

“I’ve always gone by the saying if you look after the dog they’ll look after you and by spacing her runs to this point there’s been no real let down.

“Her next run will come in the Easter Trophy heats on the 1st of April. That gives her a full three weeks to freshen up from Ipswich and a chance for another tilt at some good prize money.”

The bitch is beautifully bred out of Fernando Bale and Jeannie Dreaming, Lee giving full credit to the Dacey’s for producing another talented chaser.

“I’m forever grateful to Claude and Norma (Dacey) for trusting me with this bitch, they got a really nice offer to sell her after the Dave Brett but chose to keep her with me,” Lee said.

“They’re a fantastic kennel to be involved with. You know you’re getting the best with Corykodi, Nikki Nettle, Power Service and Jeannie Dreaming coming out of the last litter. They do all their own breeding and it’s a proven formula.

“If I continue to find the right races, like the Albion Park Young Guns and Flying Amy I think this bitch will rise to the occasion and it’s great seeing not just myself but also the Dacey’s getting a kick out of it.”

Maggie Moo Moo making history for Johnstone

DARREN Johnstone’s stayer Maggie Moo Moo is fast graduating from good to great.

The bitch has won four of her past five starts establishing herself as the current best 700 metre bitch at Albion Park. She put her stamp on Ipswich last Saturday night.

Johnstone took advantage of a rare fourth and fifth grade contest over the 630 metres and Maggie didn’t let him down pouncing on the lead from box for a running the ragged to become the fifth chaser in history to break 37 seconds (36.99), joining the likes of Champagne Sally, Micks Recall, Hougenie and Slick Raven in the exclusive club.

Before her spade of wins Maggie Moo Moo was becoming known as a bit of a tease often rattling home into the placings when it was all over, but Johnstone says he’s seen the change in her demeanour since she’s started winning.

“She’s turned those half length defeats into half-length wins; I think it’s just a confidence thing once she won her first seven hundred, she suddenly realised she can do it.

“Now you see her leading fields like she did at Ipswich Saturday night and adapting to a completely different race pattern she’s added more weapons.

“Depending on the speed map in a race I think she can get back and swoop home or take up the front, the only thing stopping her in the past was herself and she’s got that right now.”

It was a double delight for Ipswich’s leading male trainer as Johnny Hot Feet continued to race in the form of his career at well over three years old running the time of the night 30.46 for consecutive Ipswich 500 metre wins.

“The dogs always had ability, every time we think we’re going to have a good preparation with him something seems to go wrong,” Johnstone said.

“We’ve built him up slowly this time in starting out over the shorts which don’t really suit him, but it’s got some miles in his legs and he always gains a few lengths when he draws box one.

“I never thought I’d see the day he was running 30.46 around here. He had everything in his favour but I’m mostly happy for the dog who’s enjoying his racing.”

The greyhound gods are shining on Johnny who comes up with box one for the third consecutive time over the 500 metres in this Saturday’s fourth and fifth grade contest and who’s to say he’s not a leading chance on form.

Two run time over The Flying 288

ABBY Jazzy left her competition flat footed over the flying 288 metre trip in her mixed third and fourth grade on Friday.

Merv Page’s bitch rocketed out of box eight a stunning turn of foot putting up six lengths to the first turn.

Grianne who’s been racing in great form for trainer Matt Bourke did an excellent job to abbreviate the margin to just over three lengths given Abby Jazzy clocked in at 16.78, not far off track record territory.

The daughter of Zambora Brockie has made her name at the track and trip and is a constant in top grade, it was still something to behold as she left the fellow speedsters standing still.

On a normal Friday, 16.78 will comfortably get you time of the day honours but Mal Cuneo saved the best for last when Break and Enter put in a 16.73 gallop in the last to one up the veteran.

The two will likely be clashing soon. The victory was Break and Enter’s second on the trot after he put up a 16.74 effort last time out.

Blink and you’ll miss it when they go at it.

Proud Prado wins first of many

TIM Prado has been a long-time handler, catcher and jack of all trades at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

After an extended period in the sport, he branched out and got his trainers license last year.

Tupelo Tommy, a son of Collision, is currently the only dog under his care. He broke through for his maiden win last Tuesday gifting the trainer a memory he’ll never forget.

The dog had been racing over the 500 metres at Albion Park and showed his strength coming from well back in the field edging out the leader in the run to the line.

He looked like a dog bound for more distance and would not be out of place in a Novice over the 500 metres on a Saturday night at Ipswich.