Young guns to show off the future of business

According to 2001 University of Southern Queensland (USQ) Engineering Technology graduate, ex-NRL player and business owner Trent Young, cracking the entrepeneurial code is easy if you’re willing to have a crack.

Alongside his brother, Scott Young, who graduated with the same USQ degree in 2003, the pair will share more pearls of entrepreneurial wisdom as part of the inaugural USQ Ignition Alumni Entrepreneurship Series that begins tomorrow night (Thursday 30 July).

“Being from a small country town instilled a sense of community and family, and I attribute our business success largely to growing up with some of Australia’s best entrepreneurs – our farmers,” Trent said.

“Scott and I watched our parents and two grandfathers run farms and we were motivated by the autonomy of running our own business and building something for our families.

“From when we started the business sixteen years ago when I was 24, and to reflect on how the business has developed in to something truly special is a great feeling, and it would not be possible without the great people we work with.

“I really hope our story will inspire other young people to get out there and give it a go.”

Young Guns Container Crew specialises in the packing and unpacking of shipping containers.

Like all successful businesses, Trent said the initial idea came from identifying a specific need that wasn’t being met.

“Scott and I were playing professional rugby league as well as juggling our engineering studies, and through some football connections got some casual work unpacking shipping containers,” he said.

“We realised pretty quickly that there was a big demand for reliable, fit-for-purpose people for this kind of work, and we had a solution to that with access to fit young people in our sporting networks.”

As the first webinar presenters for the USQ Ignition Alumni Entrepreneurship Series, Trent and Scott Young will delve into the steps taken and lessons learnt to build Young Guns Container Crew from a start-up, into a thriving business that now employs more than 800 people over four different countries.

The online series will be co-hosted by USQ’s Careers & Employability team and the University’s Alumni office twice a month on a Thursday afternoon, starting on Thursday July 30, 2020 and running through until November.

The series is free to participate in. To register head to the USQ website.