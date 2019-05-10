Young guns like Kennedy playing vital roles for Ipswich

Ipswich Eagles footballer Jack Boston throws himself into his work during a match earlier this season.

Ipswich Eagles footballer Jack Boston throws himself into his work during a match earlier this season. Cordell Richardson

AUSSIE RULES: As he finalised team changes for Saturday's latest home match, Ipswich Eagles coach Kym Mansell was particularly happy with one newcomer this season.

Back line/winger Nick Kennedy has been improving in each of his four QFA Division 3 matches this year, playing important roles off the bench.

Although the Eagles suffered their first hiccup losing 108-42 to Wynnum last weekend, Mansell said players like 17-year-old Kennedy were valuable members of the emerging Eagles squad.

"He's not a superstar or a standout player at the moment,'' Mansell said. "But he just goes about what he needs to do. He works on the basics.

"He gets better as the weeks go by and really starts to lift.''

Nick is the son of former club stalwart Mark, who was popularly known about the Ipswich club as "Kanga''.

Nick is among the new breed of Eagles players needed to take the Aussie rules club forward.

Mansell said his team were moving on from last weekend's poor performance against the competition leaders.

"They all gave me a self assessment . . . and they were all pretty embarrassed about it,'' he said, in a positive sign the footballers knew they had to deliver more in big games.

"We've got to go back to what we were doing the first three games.''

The Eagles dropped to third place on percentages after last weekend's loss.

However, they have every chance to regain winning momentum against competition newcomers Gympie, who have only one win from four games.

"They are hot and cold,'' Mansell said.

"From what I've been told, they are fairly undisciplined as well so we can probably expose them in that area.''

Mansell expects his team to win its next four games before a "blockbuster clash'' against second-placed Moreton Bay.

"You want to win the big games and perform,'' he said, keen to stamp out a recent trend of going down to the other top sides.

Saturday's main game at Limestone Park is at 2pm, after the Reserves game at noon. The Eagles women play at 4.45pm against Sandgate.