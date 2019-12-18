Young guns improving as Musketeers close to victory

BATTING ON: Ipswich Musketeers batter Gregg Ellis is among the experienced club players helping the next generation. Picture: Cordell Richardson

BASEBALL: As one of the experienced players in this season’s Ipswich Musketeers line-up, Gregg Ellis knows the new breed need time to adjust.

After the Musketeers’ latest 7-6 Greater Brisbane League loss to Redlands at Tivoli, Ellis summed up the situation perfectly.

“We’ve only been beaten comfortably once,’’ the long-serving utility baseballer said, having played every game this season.

“It (Sunday’s clash) was a bit of an up and down game. We were up for most of it.

“We’ve got a little bit of inexperience in a few spots.

“It’s a bit of a change from the last few years, losing the guys from Brisbane.’’

However, having played A Grade for 10 of his 20 years with the club, Ellis backed the young players like Jeremy Suthers, Billy Cruice and Campbell Twigg.

“They have been around the club long enough. They know what they are doing,’’ the regular first baseman said.

“It’s just a bit of step up from juniors.

“They have improved from the start of the season to now, which is good and they keep showing signs of improvement.

“It’s almost rebuilding for us. A few of us have been there a long time and know what to do.’’

With six wins this season, the Musketeers remain in second last place with two games to complete the year.

Musketeers travel to Beenleigh for Friday night’s encounter against second-placed Surfers Paradise before a showdown with the team above them on the ladder. That is against the Redsox at Carina.

However, the young brigade will have added responsibility with American imports Nick Grimes and Ryan Daugherty away this weekend.

Game day

GBL: Friday (7.30pm) – Ipswich Musketeers v Surfers Paradise at Beenleigh.

Sunday (1.30pm): Musketeers v Redsox at Carina.