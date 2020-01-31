Young gun grabs golden chance

IN a clear sign that the development pathway is working Northsiders’ Toby Kerswell is set to debut for the Ipswich Logan Hornets second grade tomorrow.

The left-arm fast bowler has terrorised Ipswich and West Moreton First Grade opponents this season, collecting a remarkable 37 wickets at minimal expense.

In recent outings he has been in simply irresistible form.

With the cherry on a string, he collected a thrilling double hat-trick last match and a ten wicket haul the week prior.

The 20-year-old’s purple patch could not have come at a better time.

The Hornets Premier Grade side is without Sam “Ted” Doggett and Jack Wood this weekend, forcing a reshuffle at the club.

Fast bowler Doggett is part of the Queensland Indigenous line-up currently away in Alice Springs at the National Indigenous Championships.

Left-arm chinaman Wood has earned a call-up to the Queensland 2nd XI, indicating he is within reach of appearing for the Queensland Bulls.

“It is a good sign for him,” Hornets premier grade captain Anthony Wilson said.

“Queensland obviously have Swepson and they have another finger spinner but he is not far off.”

In the duo’s absence, regular second stringers Harry Austin and Adam Smith receive a promotion to the top flight and Kerswell receives his opportunity in the reserve tier.

“He’s pumped,” Wilson said.

“Toby is a young fella from the local comp.

“He has been training with us every week.

“He has worked really hard and he definitely deserves his chance after taking a bucketload of wickets.”

Hornets Premier Grade coach Aaron Moore said Kerswell’s ascension showed that a pathway for progression from the Ipswich competition existed and that was how the system was envisaged when the club formed.

He said not everyone wanted to progress but it was encouraging for those aspiring to play at a higher level to see they would be rewarded for performing.

“The system is working,” he said.

“He’ll just need to keep doing what he has been doing. There is no mystical next level.

“He just needs to repeat what he has been doing and do it more consistently.”

Both grades sit in third as they enter clashes with South Brisbane.

In the premier division Souths are languishing near the bottom of the table.

Wilson expects it to be a game his side should win.

“They are all big games for us now,” he said.

“We have our fate in our own hands.

“If we can win all of the last three we’ll definitely be in the finals.

“If we can win two out of three we’ll probably still make it.

“A win this round would take the pressure off.”

The contest holds even great significance for the second graders, who run into a South Brisbane team which leads the competition.

“Hopefully they can get a result and stay in the top four,” Wilson said.