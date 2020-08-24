Young green thumb let off after his unusual offence

A man has been let off with no punishment after he pleaded guilty to unlawfully entering farming land. PICTURE: ZOE PHILLIPS

A YOUNG gardener with an appetite for tomatoes has learned that not everybody wants to grow delicious red fruits on their property.

Toogoolawah Magistrates Court heard Somerset man Morgen Waldemar Abersteiner, 20, wrote a letter of apology to a landowner after he was caught using the person’s property for his fruit-growing venture.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi said Abersteiner had planted tomatoes into soil on farmland across from his neighbour’s property.

“He tried growing tomato plants … in farmland that wasn’t his,” Sgt Gangemi said.

“That is the actual grounds of this particular offence.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair told Abersteiner his offence wasn’t “of the highest end of criminal offending”.

“Having come (to court) to face this matter is significant punishment enough,” Mr Sinclair said.

He released Abersteiner with no further punishment.

No conviction was recorded.

