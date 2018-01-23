Menu
Young girl treated for snake bite on hand

A GIRL was taken to hospital early  this morning after she was bitten by a snake.

Paramedics took the child to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after the snake bit her on the hand at 2.13am.
 

Ipswich Queensland Times
