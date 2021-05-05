Young entrepreneur moves ahead

Young entrepreneur Matt Baker had an “aha’’ moment when a friend of his had one of those horror experiences moving house.

Young Brisbane entrepreneur Matt Baker had an "aha'' moment when a friend of his had one of those horror experiences moving house.

Some of her goods were broken and, to top it off, she was overcharged.

That's when Baker realised there had to be a better way and he launched his Shift Buddies business from a depot in Kedron in mid-2018.

He got rid of an old ute for $8000 and used the money to acquire his first truck.

"I bought a 2002 Isuzu truck and went to work working seven days a week doing small furniture pick-ups, rubbish runs and small house moves before quickly expanding,'' the 26-year-old self-starter told City Beat.

"I now employ 10 people running five trucks and servicing over 1000 families throughout south east Queensland every year.''

Matt Baker, founder and owner of Shift Buddies moving company

But, with plenty of competition from other moving companies, Baker ensured he had a key point of difference for his start-up.

"My model is we book one job per truck per team per day. There are a lot of furniture removalists who book three or four jobs per team and that leads to cost blowouts and midnight finishes,'' he said.

"We do turn away a lot of inquiries and customers but in three years I've only had to cancel one job.''

He's got an innovative, if somewhat risky, business model but it seems to be working.

Baker, who was a finalist in the 2019 Moreton Bay Region business awards for young entrepreneurs, told us he's expecting to generate about $670,000 in revenue this year.

He's tipping that to grow to just over $1m next year, with the help of at least one more truck, a push into rural areas and extra marketing.

In addition to doing about 20 moves around southeast Queensland every week, Baker also coordinates two to three long haul trips every month.

With huge volumes of business coming out of Melbourne and heading to the Sunshine State, he said he may need an additional truck just to service the demand.

Born and raised in Brisbane, Baker studied human resources management at uni but ended up quitting work as a student career adviser once his side hustle of rubbish removals got busier.

The first 18 months were the toughest, he said, promoting the business with organic marketing and highly-competitive rates that barely covered his costs.

He's successful enough now that Shift Buddies provides free or at-cost help to a bunch of charities.

"We really fight to make sure we take care of every single customer we engage with,'' Baker said.

SEEKING SHADE

Appalling stories about the mistreatment of animals often revolve around scientific testing or the use of restraints, baits and traps.

But one Queensland-based activist group has flagged a little appreciated issue: the lack of adequate shade and shelter for farm animals to avoid heat stress.

The aptly-named Animals Need Shade organisation is now pushing for minimum standards and regular checks as part of the Queensland Government's first review of the state's animal welfare laws in 20 years.

Improper shelter and heat stress were among the top animal cruelty complaints to the

RSPCA last year, with more than 1000 calls made in Queensland alone.

Phil Wolllen, a former merchant banker turned animal advocate, said it was an "atrocity'' that farm animals frequently have little or no access to shelter.

"I travel 20,000km throughout the Australian countryside every year," Wollen said.

"What I see every day as we drive past vast open paddocks in Australia are no trees, blazing heat and distressed, parched and panting animals.''

Launched in 2019, Animals Need Shade said it has gathered more than 200,000 signatures on a petition since then seeking change.

Last month MP Mark Furner, the Minister for Agricultural Industry Development, Fisheries and Rural Communities, announced a review of the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001.

The period for public submissions closes May 21.

DAVID BEATS GOLIATH

They're claiming victory after what's been described as a decade-long David and Goliath battle.

Farmers and graziers in a Central Queensland community have uncorked the good stuff after learning that the planned Baralaba South coal project almost certainly won't proceed.

The owner of the site, US insurance giant Liberty Mutual, let a deadline lapse last week to submit an environmental impact statement.

That means any effort to re-launch the project in the future would have to start from scratch.

Opponents of mining on the greenfield site, about 120km southwest of Rockhampton, are now calling on the state government to rule out any future attempt to extract coal there.

Brett Coombe

They maintain the 2200ha property, located just half a kilometre from the Dawson River, would destroy prime agricultural land and threaten drinking water supplies.

Brett Coombe, a local grazier, said Liberty's decision against proceeding with the open-cut mine is "the best news we could have hoped for''.

"This is a win for the environment, the farmers and the graziers,'' he said.

WHAT TOOK SO LONG?

Bankers and farmers have not always had the most amicable of relationships, to put it mildly.

Indeed, there are countless stories and scandals involving foreclosures on rural properties, many of which had been owned by multiple generations of the same family.

So City Beat was pleasantly surprised to learn that two peak industry bodies, the National Farmers' Federation and the Australian Banking Association, have for the first time sat down together to start nutting out a few issues of mutual concern.

What took them so long?

Australian Banking Association CEO Anna Bligh

The first in an ongoing series of meetings was held last week to canvas a raft of issues, including a nationally consistent farm debt mediation scheme.

Also on the agenda were sustainability challenges such as drought, climate change mitigation and animal welfare.

The two camps, helmed by NFF boss Tony Mahar and ABA chief Anna Bligh, plan to get again in October.

"Agriculture is a critical part of the Australian economy,'' said Bligh, the former Queensland premier.

"Banks worked closely with the NFF through the drought and this ongoing dialogue will be crucial as the nation recovers from COVID-19.''

