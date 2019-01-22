Young entrepreneur cashes in on container refund scheme

Noah Barnes is collecting and recycling bottles and cans to fund a school trip to Japan.

NOAH Barnes has raised nearly $150 for a school trip to Japan through the containers for change refund scheme.

The Springfield Lakes State School student's goal is to collect 5000 containers and reach $500.

So far his grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends have been gathering bottles for him to recycle.

The young entrepreneur came up with the idea to raise the cash for his trip and at the same time helping the environment in November last year.

"It's exciting," Noah, 11 said of recycling the bottles.

"You don't know how much you're getting."

His parents Aimee and Mark Barnes are proud of his efforts.

While Noah's parents said they would fund the plane tickets to Japan, they set the goal for Noah to raise the cash to buy a camera to document his trip and some extra for spending money.

Mr Barnes said the initiative had been good for his son.

"He's done well. I'm quite surprised how quickly it's happened," Mr Barnes said.

"We take about $10-$15 worth at a time. About three garbage bags full."

Noah, who has been to Japan twice before, is excited for the trip this June/ July school holidays.

He is learning Japanese at school and his parents regularly host Japanese exchange students. During the school trip he will spend 10 days in Japan touring Osaka and Tokyo with his teachers then two nights with a Japanese family and attend a Japanese school.

He'll use the spending money to buy presents for his family and buy sushi.

"I love sushi. My favourite is takoyaki, octopus covered in batter."