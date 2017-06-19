23°
News

Young drivers use phones to avoid 'boredom' while on road

Daryl Passmore | 19th Jun 2017 6:24 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

YOUNG motorists are using social media to break the boredom while they are driving - even on major highways, disturbing research shows.

And another study reveals a dangerous surge in overconfidence as learners pass their test and move on to P-plates, leading them to risk their lives by reading messages, texting and using mobile phone cameras, as well as making or taking calls.

Groundbreaking research by QUT's Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety-Queensland found that eight in 10 drivers aged 17 to 25 admitted texting behind the wheel.

Just over half said they ­accessed Facebook, 40 per cent used Snapchat and about a quarter went on Instagram. A small number even used Skype or checked out dating app Tinder while driving.

"It is scary,'' Cassandra Gauld, leader of the CARRS-Q study, said.

"With most of these apps, you need to actually handle the phones to use them. With additional functions on smartphones comes additional opportunity for distraction.

"It requires lots of attention - cognitive, physical and ­visual.''

The scene of a fatal crash where a moment’s distraction by a mobile phone ringing resulted in a dead motorcyclist, another in a wheelchair and a young woman jailed.
The scene of a fatal crash where a moment’s distraction by a mobile phone ringing resulted in a dead motorcyclist, another in a wheelchair and a young woman jailed. Michelle Gately

 

Young drivers make up just 12.4 per cent of the population, but 20 per cent of road crash fatalities. It is illegal for learners and provisional licence-holders to use a mobile phone at all, even hands-free.

But the message is not getting through. Two-thirds of the 288 youngsters in the CARRS-Q study said they monitored or read messages while driving between once and five times every day - and four in 10 replied.

Earlier stages of the research investigated motivation behind the use of smartphones by young drivers and the team is using the findings to develop targeted public education messages.

It found that peer pressure, and the need to assess the importance of incoming messages, was powerful.

"This critical belief indicates that young drivers are keen to keep up to date with friends, family and colleagues at all times, regardless of the risk involved,'' the research paper reported.

 

Statistics show the horrifying frequency of young drivers being distracted by phones.
Statistics show the horrifying frequency of young drivers being distracted by phones.

Alleviating boredom and saving time were also identified as factors encouraging younger motorists to turn to their devices. This was most often in slow-moving traffic, but some were ready to do so at high-speed.

"Specifically, some participants said they felt bored when stuck in traffic jams or driving on familiar freeways and believed that initiating social interactive technology would alleviate those feelings,'' the paper's authors said.

One participant told the researchers: "I know plenty of people who, when they are on the highway, just go nuts, you know, on their phones.''

Ms Gauld said studies had found it was not uncommon for young drivers to believe they were better drivers and more able to multitask.

 

The consequences are devastating for everyone.
The consequences are devastating for everyone. Michelle Gately

This is echoed in research conducted for The Sunday Mail/RACQ Words Can Hurt campaign to stop distracted driving by encouraging motorists to keep their mobile devices well out of reach while behind the wheel to remove temptation, and to boost enforcement.

It points to a worrying complacency once teenagers pass their driving test.

The perception of danger plummets sharply between learners and those on their P1 provisional plates for a range of risky behaviours, including reading texts, emails and social media posts, texting and using the phone camera as well as making or taking calls.

The RACQ study also highlights that younger motorists are much less likely than others to believe they are at risk of an accident while doing things like setting a satnav or GPS or selecting music on their phone while on the move.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  driving editors picks

PHOTOS: Ipswich Cup racing, fashion and social action

PHOTOS: Ipswich Cup racing, fashion and social action

What was expected to be Ipswich’s biggest event of the year surpassed expectations as the marquees and infield overflowed with punters.

Men need to be targeted to stop domestic violence

"90% of domestic violence offenders are men."

Two fire crews called to blaze at Ipswich business

A smouldering log was investigated at Wondai.

EMERGENCY services crews believe they know the cause of the fire

Ipswich dog owner dubs council price hike a 'revenue grab'

COSTLY KEEP: Keith Pearson, pictured with Bella and Blaze, is upset his dog registration fees have increased.

AN IPSWICH dog owner is fuming over council's registration increase

Local Partners

It's a sporting life in Ipswich

No game was off limits for our athletic forebears

Show line-up will be cracking good

Dog Jumping is a crowd favourite at the Lowood Show.

Get ready to be seriously entertained

Five things to do this weekend

The Channel 7 Ipswich Cup won by Maurus. Trained by David Vandyke and ridden by Damian Browne.

What's on in Ipswich

Ipswich Cup: Your guide to the after-parties

BIG DAY: The infield entertainment at the Ipswich Cup will go all day.

Beach party theme for Racehorse Hotel after-party

'People have no idea what goes into preparing for the Cup'

RACE ON: Ipswich Turf Club staff member Chris Wallace hard at work before this weekend's Ipswich Cup.

Ipswich Turf Club army working hard behind the scenes every June

A boy and a girl for Beyonce and Jay Z?

BEYONCE gave birth to her new twins — a boy and a girl — nearly a week ago, it has been claimed.

Pamela Anderson's love letter to Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy prior to speaking, in London, Friday May 19, 2017. Assange has won his battle against extradition to Sweden, which wanted to question him about a rape allegation. He has spent nearly five years inside the Embassy of Ecuador in London to avoid being sent to Sweden, which announced Friday that the investigation has been discontinued. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

In a post titled “Why My Heart Stands With Julian”

'Breastfeeding in public illegal' says TV Yummy Mummy

Yummy Mummies Maria DiGeronimo, Lorinska Merrington, Jane Scandizzo and Rachel Watts.

“Breastfeeding in public is illegal. You just don’t do it.”

'King' Judah safe from The Voice's double elimination

Judah Kelly performs a Sam Smith hit on The Voice.

Laidley singer nails Sam Smith ballad in his best performance yet.

60 Minutes to release secret Princess Diana tapes

The beloved ‘people’s princess’ remains a subject of fascination.

Infidelity, self-harm and depression inside a fairytale marriage

Why Karl Stefanovic disappeared from Today

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

It was the disappearance that had TV audiences scratching heads

What's on the small screen this week

Maroons player Josh Papalii during the State of Origin II at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

STATE of Origin is sure to light up screens but what else is on TV?

LAST OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE A LOCATION LIKE THIS ON BIG 580m2

114 Parkview Parade, Ripley 4306

Residential Land Here's your chance to design and build your dream home in this ... $249k ALL OFFERS...

Here's your chance to design and build your dream home in this sought after estate, Ecco Ripley. Blocks like this are quite rare, and don't come up very often, and...

Private, Quiet and Secure Retreat!

1/8 Louise Court, Silkstone 4304

Unit 3 1 2 Offers over...

Situated in cosy cul-de-sac in the quieter part of the rapidly growing Silkstone with the new $85 Million dollar Silkstone village only moments away, this...

Huge Block with Huge Potential in a Prime Position!

63A Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 $249,000

2 Bed 1 bath2 car You can stop your search – you have finally found it! Here is a great family or investment home that is located on a huge 1067m2 block of land...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL!!!

49 Reif Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This classic highset renovated brick home is located in popular Flinders View and is perfect for a growing family looking for a modern home in a quiet friendly...

GOING TO AUCTION .. MUST SELL!!

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are excited to bring this wonderful property to the market! You will...

DISREGARD PREVIOUS PRICING- OWNERS NEED IT SOLD!

196 Eder Brothers Road, Mount Walker 4340

House 4 2 6 $599,000...

THE LIFESTYLE CHANGE YOU'VE BEEN NEEDING! Consisting of 1ha (2.47 acres), this well-presented property is made up of a large Master-Built home with 4 bedrooms, 2...

Commercial Block DA Approval For Shops/Offices

66 Grace Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/office complex andbull; ... $550,000 + GST

andbull; 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/office complex andbull; Adjacent to the new Town House complex with additional stages under...

QUIET LEAFY STREET &amp; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME

40 Edith Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $319,000

COMMANDING ELEVATED STREET APPEAL & SUPER ROOMY HOME TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS + DECK & OPEN ALFRESCO AREAS Situated on a manageable 580sqm block and...

Private Sanctuary, Central Location!

9 Petaine Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Situated on a 620m2 corner block, on one side we have the serine June Court with only 8 properties and the other side one of Raceview’s quietest, majority owner...

BIG HOME SMALL PRICE !

34 Brittany Crescent, Raceview 4305

House 5 2 2 $429,000

This large 5 bedroom home sits on a low maintenance 450m2 block in popular Raceview. Within walking distance to the new refurbished Raceview Tavern and close to...

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!