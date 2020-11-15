Young driver charged after crashing into traffic lights

A young man has been charged after a crash at Bokarina on November 15.

A traffic light was smashed and debris strewn across the road when a car crashed overnight.

Police allege a 21-year-old man's inattention led him to slam into the lights on Nicklin Way at Bokarina.

Paramedics and police were called to the scene near Beach Dr just after 3am to find the dislodged traffic light and exposed wiring.

"His vehicle was in an undriveable state," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

The Parrearra man suffered no injuries but was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He has been charged with driving without due care and attention.

The 21-year-old is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court in early December.