Liam Tolliday appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court after he was caught driving without a licence.
Young dad’s licence gone again after disqualified drive

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
21st May 2021 5:00 AM
AN IPSWICH father has lost his licence for a further two years after he was caught behind the wheel while disqualified from driving.

Liam Tolliday, 21, went before Ipswich Magistrates Court facing two charges, including one of driving while disqualified.

The court heard police pulled Liam Tolliday over on March 9, while he was driving on Cedar Rd, Redbank Plains at 11.21am.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said Tolliday was drug tested and returned a positive result for traces of tetrahydrocannabinol – a chemical that can linger in a person’s system even months after drug use.

“At the time of the intercept, a check was conducted on the defendant’s licence, which showed it was disqualified from February 15, 2020 until March 14, 2021,” Snr Cons O’Shea said.

“It was also demerit point suspended.”

The court heard Tolliday had believed he was able to drive again, having received a letter from Queensland Transport about a “late night driving restriction”.

“He thought the suspension and disqualification were lifted,” Snr Cons O’Shea said.

Pleading guilty to both charges on the first mention, Tolliday was sentenced before the court, copping a $500 fine and losing his licence for another two years and one month.

A conviction was not recorded.

