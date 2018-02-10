Young dad to finally face jail six years after brutal attack

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

LESLIE Blair was on the run for six years after he bashed an innocent man on an Ipswich street before his mate stomped the injured man's head.

The victim was apparently trying to be a good samaritan and intervene after seeing another innocent man assaulted at 3am.

Blair then ran away with his mates.

But his past finally caught up him as the young dad has spent the past 10 months in jail.

Blair, 25, will spend more time in a jail after finally being sentenced for the brutal assaults he did when aged 18.

He did not know either victim in separate attacks on young men done just two weeks apart.

Leslie Warren Blair this week pleaded guilty in the District Court at Ipswich to assault causing grievous bodily harm at 3.15am on August 21, 2010 in Brisbane St, Ipswich; and assault causing bodily harm on September 5, 2010 at Fortitude Valley.

He also pleaded guilty to trespassing at a home in Avon St, Leichhardt in April 2017; and failing to attend court in 2011, apprehended under a court warrant.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer said the assault happened after the victim told a male he just saw punched in the face "don't worry mate" before speaking to one of the offenders.

Mr Anoozer said Blair punched him and he fell to the ground and a man named Britcher, then 21, stomped him - "it is clear he was unconscious for some time".

The victim suffered jaw fractures and underwent surgery with titanium screws and plate inserted.

The second assault was in Brisbane when Blair was with a group of 10 people who surrounded a man.

Blair punched him in the face without provocation.

Defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme said that it was "a glancing blow" in the Brisbane assault.

He said that Cherbourg born Blair grew up in foster homes, was moved around and led a deprived childhood and only recently reconnected with family.

Had a partner and children and not offended since these two violent incidents.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said the two violent crimes occurred within two weeks and he accepted that Blair was young and drunk, the assaults an aberration of his behaviour.

Judge Horneman-Wren said the Ipswich assault was a vicious attack on an innocent person who was "simply walking down the street after a night out, on someone who tried to intervene after observing an earlier attack on another person".

And the man "fell like a tree" from what was "a ferocious blow from behind".

The court heard that a co-offender Essrom Britcher was sentenced to five years jail for his role in the Ipswich assault. His matter included a breach of an earlier sentence for something similar.

Blair was sentenced to 3 ½ years jail for the grievous bodily harm offence, and 12 months jail for the bodily harm - to be served concurrent.

He ordered that the 3 ½ jail term be suspended for four years after Blair serves 12 months.

With 305 days already spent in jail he will be released in April.