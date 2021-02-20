Young cyclist hospitalised with serious injuries

A girl has been seriously injured in a bike and car crash on Russell St, Redbank Plains.

A CHILD has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a car and bicycle collided in an Ipswich suburb.

The girl, who is reported to have been in her early teens, was cycling on Russell Drive, Redbank Plains at 4.51pm on Friday when her bike and a car crashed.

Critical care and High Acuity Response Unit paramedics assessed the patient at the scene.

The girl was rushed to Queensland Childrens Hospital in a serious condition with head, chest and lower limb injuries.

