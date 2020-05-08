Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young girl has been taken to Queensland Children’s Hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a truck.
A young girl has been taken to Queensland Children’s Hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a truck.
News

Young child hit by truck

by Erin Smith
8th May 2020 4:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A primary-school girl has been taken to Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious but stable condition after being hit by a truck at Burpengary this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics including a critical care and high acuity response team attended the truck verse pedestrian incident at Laurel Drive at about 2.40pm on Friday.

The spokeswoman, who could not provide an age of the child injured, said she had sustained significant leg injuries as well as injuries to her shoulder, chest and head.

She was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the road was closed in both directions and that a Forensic Crash Unit would investigate the incident.

Originally published as Young child hit by truck north of Brisbane

car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bodybuilder guilty of child porn possession

        premium_icon GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bodybuilder guilty of child porn possession

        News More than 2000 “horrific” images and videos were found on his devices

        JOBS: Send your resume to these 10 businesses

        premium_icon JOBS: Send your resume to these 10 businesses

        News Good news for jobseekers with a number of positions available

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.

        High school’s generous donation to local RSL

        premium_icon High school’s generous donation to local RSL

        Education A Lockyer Valley high school has made a generous donation of money and metalwork to...

        • 8th May 2020 4:00 PM