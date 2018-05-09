Young cheerleader has a ball in Texas

FUN: Tayla Weatherhof had a ball when she competed at the NCA All-Star National Championships in Texas.

DANCING and cheering has been a big part of eight-year-old Tayla Weatherhog's life.

She loves appearing on stage and perfecting all the routines.

Recently she danced and cheered on a much larger scale and in front of a much larger audience at the NCA All-Star National Championships in Dallas, Texas.

This is the largest cheerleading competition in the world and is broadcast to millions of Americans. More than 25,000 competitors took to the stage for the event, held in March.

Tayla, who competes with Queensland Cheer Elite, said competing in Dallas and Los Angeles was a highlight of her young life.

"I loved competing with other people and seeing snow for the first time,” Tayla said.

Her favourite aspects of the competition were "smiling, tumbling and being on the flyer”.