Today's Paper
Andrew Fechner will run Division 3 at the ICC election. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Council News

Young candidate pleads for Ipswich to vote for ‘young blood’

Lachlan Mcivor
3rd Mar 2020 4:10 PM
A YOUNG council candidate is pleading for residents to vote in "young blood" this month, believing Ipswich won't change for the better without a fresh, youthful perspective.

Andrew Fechner, 26, will contest a Division 3 seat in the March 28 election.

His family opened Top of Town restaurant Heisenberg Haus in 2015 and neighbouring cafe Tighty Whities two years later.

Mr Fechner manages both businesses and said speaking to residents on a daily basis had motivated him to run.

"People are concerned about the future of Ipswich and they have concerns that need to be addressed," he said.

"I am running because I want to act on these concerns.

"I want to give Ipswich a set of listening ears and be the conduit for these people and their concerns and council because they feel like there has been no connection for a long time."

Mr Fechner said the biggest issue for Ipswich was a lack of "connectivity" and he said he advocate for much-needed infrastructure and improved public transport, if elected.

"We see every afternoon, the traffic situation is mismanaged," he said.

"The town bridge is a nightmare.

"We need to focus on big infrastructure improvements, working with the state and federal governments to get some money to get a second bridge crossing and to alleviate (peak hour traffic).

"With something like a bridge crossing can come better times buses … and getting people engaged in public transport because there's such a disconnect."

Mr Fechner will be running independently.

He is one of three young candidates, all aged 26, to have put their hand up to stand in the historic election.

"What I find upsetting is knowing there's so many people under the age of 35 years in the city who don't care about the outcome of this election," he said.

"It really highlights we have no idea about the democratic process in this country.

"It starts with local government. It starts with voices like mine, educating people on how they can make a change.

"If each and every single voter in the city is truly committed to making positive change, we have the ability to do it."

He believed his age was a positive for voters.

"If I'm out there and my face is out there and people see that young people are engaging in politics again, it breathes new life into it," he said.

"People want to vote for diversity now. It's 2020. They don't want the same 60-year-old guy saying the same stuff year in, year out.

"We want tangible change. We need to get some young blood on the council."

ipswich city council ipswichvotes2020 local government election
Ipswich Queensland Times

