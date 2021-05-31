Menu
The faces of Qld's 2020 road toll
Young Burnett man killed in motorcycle crash

Holly Cormack
Dominic Elsome
30th May 2021 8:46 PM
A horror motorcycle crash has tragically claimed the life of a young North Burnett man.

Queensland Police confirmed the tragic news, and said initial inquiries indicated about 4.30pm the rider came off his bike while travelling along on Kerwee Road at Eidsvold East.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene initially.

First responders attempted to revive the man but the 39-year-old local was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with further information about the crash is urged to contact police.

Forensic Crash Unit inquiries are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

EARLIER: A rescue helicopter is en route to a serious motorcycle crash in Eidsvold East in the North Burnett.

Emergency services were called to Kerwee Road at 4.26pm on Sunday, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

QAS and QPS personnel are currently on scene.

Paramedics are assessing one patient in critical condition.

