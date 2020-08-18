Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Ipswich City Heat under-9 team, and coach Mitchell Gifford, playing in the Football Brisbane Komodo competition. Picture: Gary Reid
The Ipswich City Heat under-9 team, and coach Mitchell Gifford, playing in the Football Brisbane Komodo competition. Picture: Gary Reid
Sport

Young Bulls on the ball: Teaching kids proper football skills

David Lems
18th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AS a former player with strong Ipswich club ties, Mitchell Gifford couldn’t be happier than working with his current group of junior footballers.

He has seen a number of potential stars of tomorrow come up from under-6 together to be part of his 2020 under-9 Ipswich City Heat side.

“I think it’s the best age (to coach),’’ Gifford said, thrilled to see so many club youngsters enjoying team sport.

“You can hone in them.’’

Action from a recent game featuring the Ipswich City U9 Heat team. Picture: Gary Reid
Action from a recent game featuring the Ipswich City U9 Heat team. Picture: Gary Reid

Gifford is a former Coalstars and Ipswich Knights goalkeeper who also played church soccer with Blackstone. The striker still has a run with the Ipswich City Bulls in the 6-a-side competition.

He gets a buzz working with young players these days.

“I just enjoy it,’’ he said, having a family connection with the club and having also coached at Laidley.

“I just like watching the development.

“I’ve had some of these kids for the past three years and I’ve brought up from (under) 6s, 7s - all the way together.’’

NEW RULES: Ipswich City Bulls adjust quickly to get game going

The Ipswich City U9 Heat player prepares to boot the ball upfield at Sutton Park. Picture: Gary Reid
The Ipswich City U9 Heat player prepares to boot the ball upfield at Sutton Park. Picture: Gary Reid

Gifford knows the youngsters can have a short attention span.

But that’s why seeing them running around each week at their Sutton Park home base or against away teams is so satisfying.

“It’s really good,’’ he said.

“They’ve done really well. They are starting to warm to it (playing regular football).’’

The Ipswich City Heat U9s play in the Football Brisbane Komodo competition.

“It’s the highest division Ipswich City have ever had in under 9,’’ Gifford said.

“They are pretty serious about their football, a lot of the kids.

“They are enjoying themselves and they are enjoying the tougher challenge that’s in the league.’’

Although scores aren’t kept, Gifford is pleased how his team tackle each week.

“We started off well. We’ve had some good wins against a couple of decent clubs,’’ he said.

“We are always in the battle.

“We’re all very positive.’’

KICKING ON: Knights volunteers focused on keep game going

FAMILY FOCUS: Springfield club grows with strong backing

SUPPORTING KIDS: Colleges a small club with big heart

Ipswich City U9 Heat footballers are taught to throw in properly as part of their skill development. Picture: Gary Reid
Ipswich City U9 Heat footballers are taught to throw in properly as part of their skill development. Picture: Gary Reid

Gifford tries to teach the basics well, including proper throw-ins and learning about off-side, even though those rules aren’t enforced at under-9 level.

“I think we take it a lot more seriously than a lot of teams our age,’’ he said.

“You just notice during the year the things that we do properly.

“I am strict on throw-in and deliberate off-side.’’

While providing a football foundation for the future is important, Gifford said so is having fun while following the proper COVID safe procedures.

“We do everything right,’’ he said.

“The check-ins, the sign ins. We stay away from people.

“There’s no shaking hands. It’s all arm bumps.’’

An Ipswich City U9 Heat player displays his skills in the recent game at Sutton Park. Picture: Gary Reid
An Ipswich City U9 Heat player displays his skills in the recent game at Sutton Park. Picture: Gary Reid
ipswich city bulls ipswich city bulls juniors ipswich soccer news junior football
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘FREE MONEY’: ‘Never been better time’ to build first home

        Premium Content ‘FREE MONEY’: ‘Never been better time’ to build first home

        Business Despite tough economic times, now is being described as the perfect time to build your first home. But buyers are being urged to be cautious. Here's why.

        Crews save home from bedroom fire

        Premium Content Crews save home from bedroom fire

        News Firefighters managed to save a home from flames after a fire broke out in a bedroom...

        Revealed: 10 of Queensland’s worst neighbour disputes

        Premium Content Revealed: 10 of Queensland’s worst neighbour disputes

        News Neighbours from hell: Some of our worst backyard brawlers

        IN COURT: Names of 153 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Names of 153 people appearing in court today

        News Every day the QT publishes a full list of those appearing in...