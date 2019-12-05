Young buck is a chip off the old block

MOTORSPORT: The pursuit of another Super Sedan national crown holds added significance for Mat Pascoe because 17-year-old son Zac is taking part in his debut series, piloting his own Sweet Chassis.

Like father like son, Zac is already showing plenty of promise, finishing 11th in just his third race.

Pascoe said the feedback he was receiving from Zac showed his understanding of what is required at the level was increasing and he was encouraged by his progress.

“It will come with time,” a proud Pascoe said issuing sage advice.

“He will be right.

“He is getting used to the speed.”

Needless to say there is plenty of banter being thrown around the home.

In the closing stages of round four, the master lapped his young apprentice.

“There was a moment where we were side-by-side crossing the line,” Pascoe said.

“It was cool, though he probably didn’t appreciate it as much (given he was getting lapped).

“It is all in good fun.”

Pascoe said no one had ever claimed four Queensland Titles in a row and it would mean even more to do it with his son in the field.

He said Kane would again present his greatest opposition if he could tune his new car to perform at its optimum.

“Two others have done three in a row,” he said.

“The pressure is on. It is going to be a hard one. There are a lot of good drivers.

“Kane has a new car but if he can find the sweet spot, he will be fast.

“He always is.”