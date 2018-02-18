UPDATE: Young boys missing in Goodna have been located

Police hold concerns for two young boys missing from Goodna.

Police hold concerns for two young boys missing from Goodna. Contributed

UPDATE 4PM: Police have located safe and well the nine and 10-year-old boys missing from Goodna since midday yesterday.

EARLIER: Police are seeking urgent assistance from the public to locate two young boys missing in Goodna.

The boys, aged nine and 10-years old, were last seen about midday on Saturday on Stuart Street, but have not been seen since.

Due to their age, police hold concerns for their welfare.

The nine-year-old is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 150cms tall with a slim build and was believed to be wearing a blue shirt.

Two young boys missing from Goodna were last seen riding their BMX bikes.

The 10-year-old is described as Aboriginal in appearance, about 140cms tall with a solid build and was last wearing a Brisbane Broncos t-shirt, shorts and white Nike sneakers.

Both boys were riding BMX bikes.

Anyone who has seen the pair should contact police.