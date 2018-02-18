UPDATE: Young boys missing in Goodna have been located

UPDATE 4PM: Police have located safe and well the nine and 10-year-old boys missing from Goodna since midday yesterday.
EARLIER: Police are seeking urgent assistance from the public to locate two young boys missing in Goodna.
The boys, aged nine and 10-years old, were last seen about midday on Saturday on Stuart Street, but have not been seen since.
Due to their age, police hold concerns for their welfare.
The nine-year-old is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 150cms tall with a slim build and was believed to be wearing a blue shirt.
The 10-year-old is described as Aboriginal in appearance, about 140cms tall with a solid build and was last wearing a Brisbane Broncos t-shirt, shorts and white Nike sneakers.
Both boys were riding BMX bikes.
Anyone who has seen the pair should contact police.