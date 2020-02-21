Menu
Young boys good deed

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
21st Feb 2020 3:00 PM
SPRINGFIELD Rise mum and small business owner Reanna Alexander couldn’t be prouder of her young son Keanu’s fascination with the environment.

“We’re a new family to Springfield and we’ve been here for a year and we never want to leave,” Ms Alexander said.

“Basically, we go for walks in the afternoon, its something we do almost every day.

“On our walks Keanu would always be the one to point out rubbish.

“And we would always tell him that leaving rubbish around like that – littering isn’t nice.

“He would always want to pick up the rubbish but we couldn’t always because he would be on his scooter and there would be no near by bins around so we would have to carry it in our hands for the walk.”

Ms Alexander said one day she decided take a rubbish bag on their walks.

Keanu Alexander picks up rubbish almost every afternoon with his mum.
“We initially did it to teach him about the importance of looking after your environment,” she said.

“And on the first occasion after half an hour we had filled up an entire bag which is good and sad at the same time,” Ms Alexander said.

Ms Alexander said now whenever they go on their walks they always take a plastic bag with them to fill up.

“We live in a new area and we’re so lucky to have nice gardens and we just wanted to teach Keanu about the importance of looking after where you live.”

Ms Alexander and her son will be part of Clean Up Australia

Day on March 1.

“Yeah we will definitely be part of Clean Up Australia Day,” she said.

“We’re proud that Keanu is looks after not just his home but the community.”

