Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Boy narrowly escapes 4 sharks

The boy made a lucky escape when the pilot of the drone yelled out to him.
The boy made a lucky escape when the pilot of the drone yelled out to him.
by Vanessa Brown

FOOTAGE of a young boy narrowly escaping four sharks while swimming in shallow water has emerged.

The footage, which was reportedly shot on a drone, shows the boy splashing around in clear shallow water in the Bahamas.

The boy is filmed swimming in shallow water with no sharks in sight.
The boy is filmed swimming in shallow water with no sharks in sight.

Within seconds of him entering the water, four sharks approached with one getting just a few metres away from the boy.

The boy, who is completely unaware of the sharks, is seen leaving the water with seconds to spare after the drone operator, Artem Tkachenko, yelled at him to get on shore.

The boy is in knee deep water when the sharks approach within seconds.
The boy is in knee deep water when the sharks approach within seconds.

Last year, a honeymooning groom filmed the terrifying moment his bride was savaged by a shark in the Caribbean.

The boy made a lucky escape when the pilot of the drone yelled out to him.
The boy made a lucky escape when the pilot of the drone yelled out to him.

In the footage, Sarah Illig can be seen gliding through the clear blue water when the predator lunges and takes a chunk out of her arm.

Sarah was bitten by a grey nurse shark while on honeymoon in the Carribean.
Sarah was bitten by a grey nurse shark while on honeymoon in the Carribean.

Video footage shot by her husband Evan Carroll shows Sarah recoiling in pain and swimming away as fast as she can.

She said later she did not see the nurse shark approach and initially thought Evan was playing a trick on her during their snorkelling trip in the Caribbean.

Related Items

Topics:  child editors picks escape shark attack sharks

Plenty of likes for Steve's post

Plenty of likes for Steve's post

Here is this week's Facebook cover image as chosen by you.

Ipswich's McGrath nurse reveals heartbreaking moment

SUPPORT: McGrath Foundation breast care nurse Karen Miles wants people to donate to the cause and help find a cure for breast cancer.

City's McGrath nurse on hand for the journey.

How much development can a koala bear?

TREE CHANGE: Ruth Lewis said koalas would have a positive future if new developments were well planned.

Residents, government must work together for sustainable development

Tracker trial puts Ipswich felines on GPS

ROAMING FELINE: Jamie the cat wears a Discovery Circle cat-tracking GPS on his collar. The GPS allows owners to track the movements of their roaming cats.

Cat call for moggy monitors

Local Partners