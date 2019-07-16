Menu
Chris 'Langers' Langridge was killed in a single vehicle rollover on the Daly River Rd on Friday July 12. Picture: Facebook
News

Young boy loses father in tragic crash

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
16th Jul 2019 10:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHRIS 'Langers' Langridge has been identified as the 36-year-old tragically killed on Friday night in a single vehicle rollover.

Friends gathered on Sunday afternoon to share their love and memories of Mr Langridge who originally hailed from Sydney.

One mate by the name of Jason Bradley said on social media he was just like a brother to him.

"I will never forget you for the rest of my days; you were one in a million as a mate and we always called each other brother best of friends for ever an eternally my brother an proud to call you that," he said.

"You come across very people in life who you share an eternal bond with but my brother we had that an I will always remember the good times we ran with for ever an to eternity my friend."

Chris 'Langers' Langridge, pictured second from the left, has been remembered as a man with a constant smile on his face who would do anything for a mate. Picture: Supplied
Mr Langridge is also a father to a young boy.

The Darwin local was travelling on the Daly River Rd when the Toyota HiLux he was travelling in rolled about 22km east of Daly River.

He was the only person in the 4WD.

Police say the vehicle left the road while negotiating a right hand bend and rolled before striking trees.

Passing tradesmen discovered the crash and notified police with officers arriving just before 9pm.

Mr Langridge, known as Langers, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Superintendent Neil Hayes said it was a tragic loss with the road toll now standing at 16 compared to 29 at the same time this year.

"Tragically another person has lost their life on one of our rural roads and another Territory family is grieving for the loss of a loved one," Supt Hayes said.

"We again ask all road users take extra care, particularly when travelling in rural locations."

Contributing factors that led to this fatal crash will be investigated and a report prepared for the coroner.

