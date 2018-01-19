Menu
Boy cliff jumps, rides home with fractured back

Boy fractures back after cliff jumping in Moorooduc quarry. Picture: 3AW
by Genevieve Alison

A YOUNG boy who fractured eight vertebrae after jumping from a 20m tall cliff in Mornington Peninsula has stunned doctors and family after riding his bike home after the accident, despite his serious injuries.

The 12-year-old daredevil defied his mother's warning and joined friends in jumping off a cliff face at Moorooduc quarry yesterday.

"My parting words were, don't jump off anything high," the boy's mother told 3AW Breakfast.

Manon said her son landed badly, with his back hitting the water first.

"From that height it can be like hitting concrete," she said.

The boy, who was badly winded and in severe pain, was pulled from the water by a nearby adult but did not realise how badly he was injured and "jumped on his bike and cycled home".

His mother said it wasn't until hours later the family realised how much pain he was in and a trip to the hospital revealed he had fractured his back in multiple places.

"He had a really lucky escape, he has no spinal cord damage," she said.

"He is one lucky boy … they assured me he is going to be fine," she said.

The hospital reportedly told the mother there had been several children injuries recently as a result of jumping into water from heights.

genevieve.alison@news.com.au

Topics:  back injury cliff jumping fracture parenting

