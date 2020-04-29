Young boy flown to hospital after incident in rural town

A patient is currently being transported by helicopter to Brisbane.

A YOUNG child is being flown to hospital after a pedestrian and vehicle incident in a rural town this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to Redbank Creek in the Somerset at 3.07pm to reports of an injured child.

A male patient was assessed on scene and a rescue helicopter tasked to the scene.

A spokesperson confirmed the child is being taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane in a serious but stable condition, and the airlift was due to "distance".

The spokesperson said the young child was suffering from bruising and abrasions.