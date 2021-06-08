Young boy airlifted to hospital with suspected broken leg

A young boy was airlifted to hospital in Brisbane after reportedly breaking a leg in a dirt biking accident in the Scenic Rim on Sunday.

A YOUNG boy was airlifted to hospital in Brisbane after reportedly breaking a leg in a dirt biking accident in the Scenic Rim on Sunday.

The Queensland Ambulance Service received the call about the incident on a private property in Rosevale about 1.20pm.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew was sent to the property about 2.15pm, with the primary school-aged boy suffering a suspected broken leg after crashing his bike.

A man quickly mowed the long grass at the scene of the accident to create a safe landing space for the helicopter.

The boy was flown to the Queensland Children’s Hospital in a stable condition.

The LifeFlight crew responded to the accident from the rooftop helipad of the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

They had just finished transferring a patient who had been injured in a motocross accident in the Southern Downs region.

The man in his 20s also suffered a suspected broken leg after reportedly being flung over the the handlebars of his bike.

On Saturday, the Roma-based Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service also airlifted a man in his 30s to Toowoomba Hospital.

He suffered multiple injuries when he crashed his bike while mustering on a private property in the Maranoa region.

