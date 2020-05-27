Menu
USQ lecturer Kylie Meyer will be taking part in National Simultaneous Storytime.
Young bookworms to read popular children’s book simultaneously

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
27th May 2020 11:15 AM
CHILDREN across the region are being invited to join the fun of National Simultaneous Storytime tomorrow at 11am.

With many library events and face-to-face gatherings cancelled due to COVID-19, the University of Southern Queensland (USQ) is offering free educational resources for parents and teachers to encourage a love of reading in children, which is what National Simultaneous Storytime is all about.

This year’s book is called Whitney and Britney Chicken Divas, a funny story about the singing adventures the chooks get up to.

USQ Education lecturer Kylie Meyer has developed the 45-page resource, inspired by this year’s chosen book. Suitable for children in the primary years, the activities focus on literacy skills that encourage higher-order thinking and hands-on learning.

“Children have been spending a lot more time at home than usual due to COVID-19 restrictions, so I wanted them to have something fun and educational that they can do with their parents and siblings,” Ms Meyer said.

“National Simultaneous Storytime is a wonderful event that promotes the value of reading and literacy at an early age, but involving parents will also help them develop a habit of reading to their children, even after their children can read independently.

“A love of reading is so important to literacy development and fostering lifelong reading habits.”

In addition to this, USQ Bachelor of Education pre-service teacher Ainsley Flint has recorded a read-aloud of the picture book and follow-up activities and videos based on the book.

People can download the free educational resource and links to the video recordings at https://bit.ly/2TBwkMd

