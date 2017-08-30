How $2 can help young cancer survivors like Erin

GOOD COMPANY: Erin Lemasurier (centre), pictured with prep pals Andrew Bornen and Ruby Orchard, is on the road to recovery after cancer destroyed her right shoulder.

WITH a twinkle in her eye and the flash of her smile, five-year-old Erin Lemasurier is a bright and vibrant preppie.

She can swing on the monkey bars, play with her school pals, and loves a good picture book.

But there is something about Erin that sets her apart from most other kids.

At the age of just three, cancer destroyed Erin's right shoulder.

The Ipswich Junior Grammar School prep student has a long wait ahead before she and her family can be sure the Ewing's Sarcoma has completely gone, but after 17 intensive rounds of invasive chemotherapy out of the way, the youngster is well on the road to recovery.

Mum Rebecca Lemasurier said Erin had surpassed expectations and bounced straight back to the fun-loving, adventurous and bubbly little girl she was.

"The beauty for Erin is she went straight into prep after the treatment so she had the ability to be with a group of beautiful children and the class has been wonderful for her," she said.

"She's just another normal girl, they never question why she has short hair or why her shoulder looks different, they have just been so supportive.

"Erin wears it with a badge of pride, she leaves her hospital band on to show them and tells them about what noises the MRI machine makes."

IN CLASS: Erin Lemasurier is on the road to recovery after cancer destroyed her right shoulder. David Nielsen

Ms Lemasurier said Erin's shoulder blade was completely removed only months into treatment.

"You'll still find her swinging on the monkey bars much to my dismay because she doesn't have a shoulder blade at all and probably never will," she said.

"If she does it will be purely for aesthetic reason because you can't grow muscle.

"The cancer engulfed the entire shoulder blade but it didn't go anywhere else which is wonderful."

Between pages of a picture book, colouring in and cubby house building, Erin has a sobering message to Ipswich residents.

She's the reason the Children's Hospital Foundation's Regional Wall Token Campaign has such an important role in the lives of sick children.

"Give some money to support sick kids," she said.

All money raised through Woolworths stores in Ipswich will help the Children's Hospital Foundation to fund a new foetal monitor and CTS cordless at Ipswich Hospital and brighten the lives of children.

Children's Hospital Foundation Chief Executive Officer Rosie Simpson is calling on shoppers to visit their local Woolworths and purchase a $2 Wall Token between Monday September 4 and Sunday October 1.

"There are almost 250 Woolworths stores across Queensland and Northern New South Wales, filled with team members passionate about making a difference for sick kids and their families," Ms Simpson said.

"The enthusiasm of Woolworths team members and the generosity of their customers is humbling.

"For more than 30 years, Woolworths and their generous customers have helped the Children's Hospital Foundation raise more than $50 million to help fund life-saving research, vital medical equipment and support programs for sick kids.

"Childhood illness hurts. It hurts the kids who must endure it and it hurts their families.

"The Children's Hospital Foundation relies on the generosity of Woolworths team members and customers to help us continue our work."