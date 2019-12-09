Young ASD sufferer plans to wrangle snakes for a career

Seth Cole, with autism wants to be a snake catcher and designs video games. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Seth Cole, with autism wants to be a snake catcher and designs video games. Picture: Cordell Richardson

“ARE you going to tell me I’m secretly a failed government experiment?”

These are the first words Seth-Kyle Cole, a proud young man with autism who battled through school, says to the QT when being interview.

Thanks to help from the NDIS and local care agency AVAS, Seth has managed to complete high school and receive multiple academic accolades as well.

His mum, Kerrie Cole, is as proud as much that he can now get out and about in the world.

“He had no support, so no outings, he was very confined because we were restricted,” she said.

“Now Seth’s able. He’s learned basic stuff, he’s never been able to learn his address in 18 years,”

Seth’s current carers at AVAS made learning his address fun and now he’s formed connections with his psychologist as well.

“They’re teaching him basic emotional stuff, to have conversations and to relate to other people, it’s pretty incredible in that way,” Ms Cole said.

Even Seth himself can recognise the improvements he’s made socially, from being bullied and beaten up after opening his mouth at high school, to now being associate with people on a day-to-day basis.

“It’s more mellowed out now,” Seth said.

“I can actually hold a conversation with people without mentioning I used to be in a mental asylum,” he laughed.

Now that Seth is beginning to come into his own, he’s considering snake wrangling as a future career. He’s always had an affinity with snakes, rescuing them from the road near his home in Bundamba and playing with them in his backyard.

“He wants to do snake wrangling, he’s always liked animals more than people, he can relate, he’s more concerned for the snakes people kill so he wants to go get them and save them,” Ms Cole said.

Alongside his snake wrangling, Seth also trains at World Gym Ipswich, helping with his behavioural issues and is looking forward to learning to drive.

There are now more than 55,000 Queenslanders who have benefited from the NDIS and over 311,000 Australians nationally, including more than 114,000 people receiving support for the first time.