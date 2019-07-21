Young and old Tigers take out Bear hunt

RUGBY LEAGUE: Norths Tigers halted the run of competition darkhorse Redbank Plains with a convincing 34-28 upset to continue their late season resurgence.

The "bad news Bears” had been sweeping all-comers but somebody failed to inform the Chris Scanlan and Steven West inspired Tigers.

Playing an up-tempo game that troubled the Bears, Norths players repeatedly found their fronts and recycled the ball quickly pushing forward with numbers.

After the Tigers raced to an 18-0 lead, Redbank Plains steadied and came back into the contest. It was more in the same in the second stanza, with Norths piling on early tries. The Bears came home strong but it was too little, too late.

SWARMED: Norths defenders look to take down Redbank Plains Bear Andrew Vela in today's A-Grade clash. Rob Williams

Norths coach Josh Roberts said it was very encouraging to knock over Redbank Plains given how well they had been playing.

He said inflicting defeat on the team running second had instilled him with belief his side could go all the way should it scrape into the four.

"I consider them the smokey to if not win the final, to at least make it,” he said.

"It was good to get up. If we keep winning games you never know what may happen. We only lost by to Brothers by four and now we've beaten the second-placed side, so if we can't take confidence away from that, then I don't know what we can take it from.”

Roberts said with their season on the line young Tigers like Jesse Zampech, Braydan Thompson and Isaiah Balogh rose to the occasion in support of Blake Olive, West and Scanlan.

Redbank Plains coach John Leota was left to lament decisions made at the selection table. Though proud of the 17 that took the field, he regretted resting seven of his best.

"I wouldn't say it backfired because I want them hungry for next week,” he said.

"But I took a gamble and I have to put my hand up. Full credit to Norths. They brought their A-game knowing their season was on the line and came with a game plan, and got the result.”

Meanwhile, in today's other fixture, Swifts belted the Fassifern 48-14 to hold fourth.

GOOSESTEP: Redbank Plain Bear Samuel Dixon puts on a show in this afternoon's A-Grade match against Norths. Rob Williams

Tom Bushnell